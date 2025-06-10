Death of Jax Gratton, whose body was found in a Lakewood alley, classified as ‘suspicious’ by police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police in Lakewood are calling the death of a transgender Denver hairstylist “suspicious” after her body was discovered in an alley nearly two months after she was first reported missing.

Friends and family of 34-year-old Jax Gratton started searching for her after she was last seen on April 15. According to friends, Gratton's roommate said she had told him she was heading out that night and would be gone for about three hours but never returned.

Over the weekend, however, Gratton's mother confirmed to Denver7 that her daughter's body had been found in Lakewood.

While she had not been positively identified then, her mother said a detective told her he visually identified Gratton through her tattoos.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner positively identified the victim found in the alley as Gratton, but a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department said a cause of death has not yet been identified.

“This case is being treated as a suspicious death, and we are working with our partners at the Denver Police Department on this case,” the spokesperson wrote in a news release.



