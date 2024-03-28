Data shows seven deaths at Denver hotel shelter since beginning of year

DENVER — Seven people have died at the city’s hotel shelter at 40th and Quebec since the beginning of the year, according to data from Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment.

The medical examiner has not yet determined an official cause of death in five of those cases. Two others were determined to be homicides after a shooting on March 16.

Safety at the hotel shelter is coming under scrutiny following three shootings in less than two weeks.

Denver Police say a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the rooms on Wednesday night and was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Several hours later police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Cameron Ware, a resident of the shelter, for attempted murder.

Late Thursday, police also announced the arrest of a second suspect, a 42-year-old man.

They say they were able to track Ware to another room using surveillance video.

On March 16, a man and woman were shot and killed inside one of the rooms.

Police are still searching for a suspect in that shooting.

The city began increasing security at the shelter following the March 16 shooting, including adding cameras, security guards and implementing a badge system to monitor people coming in and out of the building. DPD also increased police presence at the shelter.

The shelter is located in Denver City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis’ district.

Lewis says she’s frustrated with the Salvation Army, the shelter’s service provider.

She says they haven’t provided enough wraparound services to help residents get back on their feet.

“It's not enough to just house people,” said Lewis. “These are people with lives and souls that we should care more about than just moving them from unsheltered homelessness into these facilities, but making sure that they have the resources that they need to survive.”

Without those services, Lewis says people become more desperate.

“When you hear from community safety is like, ‘Do I have access to food? Do I have access to transportation? Are there job opportunities that I might have if I need mental health support? Do I have access to a therapist who might be able to help me work through some of these things?” said Lewis. "I'm not saying that may have prevented it, but I think we should have been having this conversation eight months ago and it should never take a death for us to be responsive."

The Salvation Army received a $10 million contract from the City and County of Denver to run the shelter. According to that contract, $808,000 was supposed to go toward security.

The Salvation Army declined an interview on Thursday and referred Denver7 to the mayor’s office, who it says was now in charge of security.

Following the March 16 shooting, the Salvation Army released the following statement:

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, our guests and the community has always been our top priority. The Salvation Army has staff on site 24/7 as part of our services provided at The Aspen (a former DoubleTree). We have a badging system with photo ID cards that all residents and staff must keep with them to receive entry into the facility. Additionally, all our entrances and exits are secure, and we recently installed additional exterior and interior cameras. We have security staff inside and outside of the building. Finally, we’re working with the Denver Police Department, who provide 24-hour presence. The Salvation Army’s mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Helping our neighbors to meet their basic human needs is one way we live the word of The Gospel, and we entrust our work to benefit the community. “

