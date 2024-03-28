Man wanted in shooting at converted shelter for the unhoused in Denver arrested on murder charges, police say

DENVER — A man wanted in connection with a shooting late Wednesday night at a converted shelter for the unhoused has been arrested by police, according to officials with the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened at The Aspen, the site formerly known as the Double Tree hotel, at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Denver police spokesperson Jay Casillas told Denver7. The shelter is located on E. 40th Ave. and Quebec St.

The victim, a woman, was expected to survive, Casillas said.

Preliminary information about the shooting indicates that the victim and the suspect — identified as 34-year-old Cameron Ware — knew each other and "that the victim may have been targeted because of a prior conflict," according to a news release.

Investigators and officers at the scene "were quickly able to identify Ware as the shooter through surveillance footage and were able to track him to a separate room within the building," police officials said.

Ware was arrested and is being held on investigation of attempted homicide, according to the release. The Denver District Attorney’s office will make final determination of charges.

The woman in this most recent shooting is the third person to have been shot at the converted shelter in less than two weeks, following a double homicide at the site on March 16.

City officials increased security at the shelter after the double homicide, adding more security guards and cameras. Officials also increased police patrols around the hotel shelter and were in the process of installing a badging system for staff and residents to access the site.

Citing issues around safety near the site, a Denver credit union branch announced last week it would close its doors after Credit Union members “raised concerns” for employees and members.

The hotel was converted into a homeless shelter as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s homelessness initiative last year. The Salvation Army now calls it The Aspen, Richard reported.

From January 1 to March 17 of this year, there have been 465 calls for service at the address, according to the Denver Police Department.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Cole Chandler, the mayor’s homelessness czar, would take a hands-on leadership role at the hotel shelter.

