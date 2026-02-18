County Road 169 fire contained on Colorado's Eastern Plains after wind-fueled fight

LINCOLN COUNTY, COLO. — A fast-moving wildfire burned approximately 5,000 acres across Elbert and Lincoln counties on Colorado's eastern plains Tuesday.

The County Road 169 fire started near Matheson around noon and quickly spread into Lincoln County.

The fire burned in an area filled with wind turbines and family-run farms, prompting about two dozen home evacuations and road closures in the area.

Those evacuations have since been lifted.

Officials told Denver7 more than 100 firefighters from across the state joined the fight as strong winds made containment difficult.

"It was jumping roads right and left, so it's very tough to contain," officials said during a Tuesday evening press briefing.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The fire burned near Prairie Ridge Buffalo Ranch, southwest of Limon.

Part-owner of the ranch Cannon Bennett described the intense wind conditions as he watched firefighters battle the flames.

"It was shaking the pickup, that's for sure. It was pretty ruthless," Bennett said.

Bennett focused on protecting his family's 1,000 buffalo during the emergency and also went door-to-door to check on neighbors.

"You get a little bit wound up in the emotions whenever you see it that close," he said.

Denver7

Fire offficials announced during a 6:30 p.m. press conference on Tuesday that the fire was contained with no structures damaged. The state plans to fly a helicopter Wednesday to get a more accurate estimate of the burned acreage.

Into Tuesday night, we're told fire crews will continue monitoring for hot spots while investigating the cause.

During their update Tuesday evening, firefighters warned residents that fire danger remains high across the region into Wednesday.

"So we want our public to understand that while we can respond to these fires and we can assist and make the best stop that we can with these fires, we want them to be as careful as they can be, so that we don't have these fires," said Jason Butts, Batallion Chief with Castle Rock Fire and Rescue, who served as incident commander.

Meanwhile, those who live in the area like Bennett expressed gratitude for the firefighting teams that protected property and lives across the area.

"Honestly, just grateful for where I live and the people that are around here," Bennett said.