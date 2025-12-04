Coroner IDs cause of death of man found deceased in Coal Creek over the summer

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified a cause of death for a man whose body was found in the Coal Creek in August.

Paul Aragon, 34, was reported missing on May 8 after his truck was found in Broomfield. He had been living in his truck at the time.

While on routine patrol on May 2, a Broomfield police officer spotted the truck in a construction area off Edgeview Drive near the WoodSpring Suites hotel. Police said the truck's engine was still running, the lights were on, and a dog was inside. Police searched the area but didn't find any other evidence to indicate what had happened. Just after midnight on May 3, a second officer stopped to check on the vehicle and the dog. Police said the truck was still there, and the dog was still inside, so it was removed and brought to the shelter. Another search in the area yielded no answers.

The subsequent search for Aragon included K-9s, drones and walking the areas he may have traveled around.

Around the end of August, a vegetation crew with City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks called 911 to report that the team had found human remains in the water of the Coal Creek across the street from the Flatirons Vista Trailhead south of Boulder, near State Highway 93 and State Highway 128.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Aragon shortly afterward. On Wednesday, the office announced that his cause of death was accidental drowning.

There was no evidence of any criminal activity involving his death, the sheriff's office said.