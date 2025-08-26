Human remains found across highway from Flatirons Vista Trailhead in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found on Tuesday morning across the street from the Flatirons Vista Trailhead south of Boulder.

On Tuesday morning, a vegetation crew with the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks called 911 to report that the team had found human remains near State Highway 93 and State Highway 128, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the scene, where they found decomposed remains about 150 yards east of the Flatirons Vista Trailhead, which is along Highway 93 about a quarter mile south of the intersection with State Highway 128.

The sheriff's office deputies and county coroner's office are jointly investigating the case.

The coroner's office will determine the person's identity and cause and manner of death.

"Based on the information currently available, investigators do not have any information to suggest a broader threat to the community," the sheriff's office said.

No other details were available as of Tuesday afternoon.