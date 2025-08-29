Remains found near Flatirons Vista Trailhead in Boulder County were of missing Aurora man, coroner says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The human remains found near a trailhead south of Boulder earlier this week have been identified as those of an Aurora man who was reported missing more than three moths ago.

Paul Aragon, 34, was reported missing by family on May 8 after they last spoke to him in late April. The Broomfield Police Department said Aragon, a resident of Aurora, was living in his truck at the time of his disappearance.

About a week before he was reported missing, his truck was found in a construction area off Edgeview Drive near the WoodSpring Suites hotel. His dog was inside the vehicle and taken to a shelter.

Investigators could not determine why Aragon’s truck was in Broomfield at the time of his disappearance.

Earlier this week, however, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a vegetation crew with City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks called 911 to report that the team had found human remains across the street from the Flatirons Vista Trailhead south of Boulder, near State Highway 93 and State Highway 128.

Those remains were identified as those of Aragon by the Boulder County coroner Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if Broomfield police was still investigating the case.