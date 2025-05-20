Broomfield man reported missing after last speaking to family in late April, CBI says

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials on Tuesday issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Broomfield man reported missing earlier this month.

Paul Aragon, 34, was reported missing by family on May 8 after last speaking to him on April 28 or 29. His vehicle was recovered on May 3 near the 120 block of Edgeview Drive in Broomfield, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

Denver7 via CBI

Aragon has a Koi fish sleeve tattoo on his left arm has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The alert was issued because police are concerned for his safety.

If seen, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department (303) 438-6400.