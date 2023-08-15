Colorado's e-bike rebate voucher program starts Wednesday: What you need to know

DENVER — Colorado’s much-anticipated statewide e-bike rebate program launches Wednesday morning in what is described as the largest e-bike rebate program in the U.S.

The first window opens at this website on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 a.m. through Monday, August 21 at 1 p.m.

While Colorado’s e-bike rebate vouchers will eventually be available to all residents in 2024, the program will initially be restricted to residents with low to moderate incomes.

Low-income residents can qualify for a minimum of a $1,100 rebate from qualified retailers and there will be a $500 rebate for moderate-income Coloradans who qualify.

Income requirements will be determined by number of people and income in a household based upon area median income (AMI) by county.

Riders who want to qualify for a low-income e-bike rebate will need to show household income below 80% of the Area Median Income.

To qualify for a moderate-income rebate, Coloradans will need to show total household income between 80% and 100% of the AMI.

This link shows the Area Median Income by Colorado County. Check this link on the state's website for a detailed breakdown of income requirements.

Also included in Colorado’s new e-bike rebate program are $100 equipment incentives to help cover the purchase of a helmet and lock, the CEO said.

There will also be a $250 voucher for an adaptive e-bike for both low and moderate income Coloradans.

The statewide program is different from Denver’s e-bike rebate program in that applicants will be randomly chosen instead of scrambling to beat other bicyclists on a first-come, first-serve basis.

After the 5-day window closes, applicants who are randomly selected will then receive an email to finish their application on Tuesday, August 22. Applicants then only have a 48-hour window to upload the required documents proving Colorado residency and income-eligibility, according to the state’s website.

If awarded a rebate, it must be used within 60 days and can only be used at participating retailers. You can check below for a map of Colorado bike shops participating in the program.

For those who miss out on the state's program, Denver's popular e-bike rebate vouchers return on Tuesday, September 26 with the final round in 2023 opening on Tuesday, November 28. Denver's program will also continue into 2024, but those dates have not yet been announced.

Boulder recently launched it's own e-bike voucher program and the city of Durango recently completed a similar program with hopes for more if additional funding can be found.

