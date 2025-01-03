Colorado's congressional delegation looks ahead as new Congress begins

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress began a new session Friday as lawmakers elected in November were sworn into office.

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation outlined their priorities over the next two years.

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is starting his fourth term.

The Democratic lawmaker said he hopes to find common ground with President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican majority, but he said since they’re in charge, it’s up to them to reach out to Democrats.

“Their task is to figure out how they can create a common message to work with us in areas of common cause,” said Crow. “That is not our responsibility, that is their responsibility, but I will always stand ready to work with him when and where I can.”

Crow said he plans to spend the next two years of the 119th Congress fighting to protect reproductive rights and the environment and will look for ways to ease the financial burden on Colorado families.

“I'm going to continue to work really hard to reduce the costs for Coloradans, reduce the cost of housing, reduce the costs of everyday items so that people can build lives and have middle class lives and support their families,” Crow said.

Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents the 7th Congressional District, said she would also try to find common ground with Republicans.

“I am committed to working across the aisle when possible to address the urgent needs of our community, including lowering the costs of housing and child care and combating the opioid epidemic," said Pettersen. "However, I will fight back against attacks on our fundamental freedoms and will stand up to those who seek to undermine our rights and take us backward.”

Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District in Denver, said she is "optimistic about the work we can accomplish in a bipartisan manner."

Colorado’s congressional delegation in the House is now split evenly with four Democrats and four Republicans.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who was elected to represent Colorado's 4th District in November, issued a video messageon Friday thanking her former constituents in the 3rd District, which she represented from 2021 to 2025.

"I’m so grateful Coloradans from every corner of the 3rd District believed in me and allowed me to serve them in Congress," Boebert said. "This isn’t a goodbye, we’re just expanding our territory!"

Republican Congressman Gabe Evans, who was elected in November to represent Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, was selected to serve on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District is essential to American energy independence, which affects everything from solving high costs to protecting national security. It is essential Coloradans have balanced representation on this committee and I’m ready to get to work,” said Evans.

After his election in November, Evans said he would work to fix the country’s immigration system and lower the cost of living.

“These are the things that I'll continue to focus on in Congress and for those who didn't vote for me, you know what? I am still going to work as hard as I possibly can for you, just as I did when I was in law enforcement, just as I did when I was in the military, and again, in those careers, your political party didn't matter,” Evans said.

Republicans now control both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

In the House, they hold the slimmest majority in nearly a century, 219 to 215. (There are 435 members of the U.S. House, but former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz chose not to be sworn into office after his election in November.)

One of the first priorities of Congress will be certifying the 2024 presidential election on Jan. 6.

President-elect Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.