Rain and snow continues to fall across Colorado through Friday morning

Much drier conditions in store for Friday night's commute
Rain will continue through Friday morning. Flood watch remains in effect across all of northeastern Colorado until noon.
Posted at 5:40 AM, May 12, 2023
DENVER — Rain continues to fall and another 0.5 to 1 inches expected through Friday morning. You'll see a wet and chilly commute, with temperatures in the 40s early in the day. Moderate to heavy snow continues to fall in the mountains.

Rain totals in the last 24 hours range anywhere from 2 to 4 inches across the Denver metro area and northeastern plains. We've seen over a foot of snow in the mountains near the Continental Divide.

A flood watch remains in effect for Denver metro and communities north and east through Colorado's northeast plains, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. The watch was set to expire at 6 a.m., but it has been extended to noon.

Check this link for the latest severe weather and flood warnings in Colorado.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to pay particular attention to excessive runoff as a result of flooding in creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas, the NWS said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Front Range Mountains above 9,000 feet until noon.

Drier weather will settle in this afternoon, but we'll see more clouds as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday, with more storms and showers likely on Sunday for Mother's Day. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday.

Warmer and drier conditions finally arrive, but not until Monday.

