Colorado weather blog: More school delays as heaviest snow expected this AM

DENVER — After teasing us with tiny dusting last weekend, Denver's first impactful snowstorm of the season has arrived to the I-25 Urban Corridor, Palmer Divide, and the Front Range foothills, potentially bringing the area around 2–6 inches of fresh powder, with localized amounts of more than 6 inches near the base of the foothills.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to last through the morning commute, with weather service forecasters warning that some roads could refreeze as temperatures fall.

We're tracking the latest weather conditions, alerts and travel impacts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

Wednesday, December 3

6:27 a.m. | Kipling closure | We've Denver7 traffic expdert Jayson Luber said it appears NB Kipling is closed at 32nd for slick conditions on the hill.

6:14 a.m. | More school delays | We've gotten word of several more school delay in the last few minutes. Denver metro schools are running normal.



Mullen High School: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Park School R-3/Estes Park: Delayed 2 hours

Castle Rock Senior Center: Closed Today

Here's the full list

6:05 a.m. | DIA impacts | There's a ground delay in effect for Denver International Airport starting at 8 a.m. with departures delayed on average by around 30 minutes due to snow, ice removal from the runways. According to Flightaware.com, there are 244 delays at DIA.

5:50 a.m. | More school delays | We've seen school delays pick up over the last hour or so, here's a couple of new additions:



Platte Canyon School Dist : Delayed 90 minutes

Elbert School District 200: 2-hour delay today. Secondary students will begin with the 3rd hour.

Kiowa Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Check the full list here.

5:42 a.m. | New crash in downtown | Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber is tracking a new cras in downtown Denver at Northbound I-25 at 6th Avenue. The right lane is blocked.

5:35 a.m. | Denver7 crews checking roads | In the video player below, you can watch as Denver7 crews check road conditions across the metro including in Castle Pines and in Golden.

Slick and snow-covered roads creating hazardous travel conditions

5:24 a.m. | Douglas County accident alert | Dougco said snow plows have been on the roads since 2 a.m. and the county is on accident alert, which means if involved in a non-injury crash, exchange info with the other driver and then file a report online.

5:10 a.m. | More school delays reported | Gilpin County Schools, St. Vrain Valley School District and Clear Creek School District RE-1 are now on a 2-hour delay this morning.

Here's our full list of delays:



Clear Creek School District RE-1 | Delayed 2 hours

Colorado Passport Agency | Delayed 2 hours

Community Leadership Academy/Victory Prep | Closed Today

Elbert County Government | Delayed 2 hours

Gilpin County Schools RE-1 | Delayed 2 hours

Lewis-Palmer School District #38 | Delayed 2 hours

Lotus School-Aurora | Delayed 2 hours

Teller County Government | Delayed 2 hours

University of Denver | Delayed start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday



4:58 a.m. | Stuck trucks on I-70 | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said there appears to be stuck big rigs on I-70 near Evergreen Parkway / El Rancho.

4:45 a.m. | Road conditions | Denver7 crews are seeing heavy snow in Golden this morning and traffic expert Jayson Luber said roads are covered on the west side of the city. "It's also like this on parts of Hwy 93 between Golden and Boulder, so it's going to be a very slick drive here - but in other places, it's not quite this bad," he said. Most of the interstates are showing wet conditions but Luber said to pay extra attention to bridges, as they could be icy this morning.

Denver7 Conditions in Golden

4:35 a.m. | Heaviest snow now through commute | Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said snow is picking up intensity in the Denver metro with some "pretty good bands" showing on radar right now. "Were going to see some impressive totals", she said. In some areas, snowfall rates are around 1" per hour this morning.

She said to expect the heaviest of snow to fall now and through the commute hours this morning.

4:29 a.m. | DPS Schools open | Denver Public Schools posted that all DPS schools are open and on normal schedules today. The district recommends checking with individual schools for updates on other activities, but classes are normal Wednesday.

4:18 a.m. | I-70 conditions | A check of I-70 out east of Denver shows snow and icy spots but traffic is flowing and the interstate is open, according to CDOT. This view below is from Bennett.

4:10 a.m. | Latest delays/closures | Here's a list of schools on a delayed start and one closure as of early this morning:



Colorado Passport Agency | Delayed 2 hours

Community Leadership Academy/Victory Prep | Closed Today

Elbert County Government | Delayed 2 hours

Lotus School-Aurora | Delayed 2 hours

University of Denver | Delayed start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday

4:00 a.m. | Warning centers in Denver | Denver Parks and Rec. is opening all city recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours on Wednesday so people have somewhere to warm up as Denver's first impactful snowstorm of the season arrives to the Denver metro. Check operating hours here or here.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.