Colorado Attorney General announces lawsuit to block Kroger, Albertsons merger

DENVER — Kroger’s $20 billion attempt to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc., hit a snag in in Colorado on Wednesday as the Attorney General announced a lawsuit to block the supermarket chains from combining.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Wednesday said the merger would kill competition and hurt consumers.

“Coloradans are concerned about undue consolidation and its harmful impacts on consumers, workers, and suppliers,” said Weiser in a news release. “After 19 town halls across the state, I am convinced that Coloradans think this merger between the two supermarket chains would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service, and less resilient supply chains.”

The merger was announced in October 2022 and if it were to happen, together the stores would control nearly 13% of the grocery market in the United States, the Associated Press reported. In Denver, nearly half of all grocery stores would be under one big company.

In 2021, the grocers represented more than 44% of the market share in Denver.

"A post-merger Kroger would have the ability to raise prices, pinching consumers. In urban areas, where consumers shop close to home, the consolidation of Kroger and Albertsons stores would create significant market power to raise prices and reduce quality and services. Consumers in other areas of the state would feel the effects even more," the AG's office said in a news release.

Colorado follows Washington State which announced a similar lawsuit in January.

Arguing shoppers would have fewer choices, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on January 15 filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the merger.

“This merger is bad for Washington shoppers and workers. Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers,” said Ferguson in a news release. “Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and, without a competitive marketplace, they will pay higher prices at the grocery store. That’s not right, and this lawsuit seeks to stop this harmful merger.”

Ferguson added Kroger and Albertsons are the second and fourth largest supermarket companies in the United States with over 700,000 employees in 5,000 stores.

Washington State’s AG office argued the merger would kill consumer-beneficial competition as supermarket chains adjust prices and offer better deals to lure consumers.

“Even company executives have expressed that the merger might be illegal. After rumors of the proposed merger surfaced, a vice president with Albertsons wrote that ‘you are basically creating a monopoly in grocery with the merger… [it] makes no sense,’” the AG’s office wrote in a news release.

The same day Washington filed the lawsuit, Kroger countered that it believed the merger with Albertsons would “result in the best outcomes for customers, associates and our communities.”

The grocery store chain said in a news release it was updating its timeline to close the deal.

“We currently anticipate that the closing will occur in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024. While this is longer than we originally thought, we knew it was a possibility and our merger agreement and divestiture plan accounted for such potential timing.”

