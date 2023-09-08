Watch Now
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries

FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&amp;S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger.

The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names.

Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands.

In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

