Charges filed against owners of pit bulls that attacked boy, killed grandmother in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — The alleged owners of two pit bulls that injured a young boy and killed a grandmother in Golden will face charges in connection with the attack.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced on Monday that charges were filed against the alleged owners of two 7-year-old pit bulls that attacked and killed an 89-year-old woman and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

Kayla Mooney, 33, and Victor Bentley, 29, face multiple counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. Mooney faces four counts and Bentley faces two counts. They will appear in court on Nov. 22 for advisement of these charges, according to the district attorney's office.

The charges stem from Sept. 14, when the boy ran to a neighbor's house in Golden along the 15000 block of W. 1st Avenue. He was injured and bleeding, and told the neighbor his grandmother, 89-year-old Mary Gehring, was being attacked in the backyard, according to the Golden Police Department.

Golden dog attack sparks concerns about other attacks, measures taken to control dangerous animals

Police were dispatched to the home and found a trail of blood leading into the home. When they went to the backyard, they found the two dogs attacking Gehring, and managed to get the dogs off of her. The officers used Tasers and less-lethal ammunition to keep the dogs away, according to police. Once more officers arrived, they were able to rescue the grandmother and she was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital.

The young boy was also transported to the same hospital. He was then airlifted to Children's Hospital.

Police learned that both Gehring and the boy knew the dogs.

The day after the attacks, police said Gehring was in critical condition and her grandson was stable. One of the dogs was euthanized due to injuries from the attack, police said. It's not clear how it was injured.

On Sept. 18, four days after the attack, Gehring died of her injuries.

The following day, the second involved dog was euthanized after its owners surrendered it to the Foothills Animal Shelter.

Golden does not have bans on certain types of dog breeds, but residents must have their dogs licensed and vaccinated.

This case remains under investigation.