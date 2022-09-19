Second dog involved in deadly attack in Golden euthanized

GOLDEN, Colo. — The second dog involved in a deadly attack in Golden has been euthanized, the Golden Police Department announced Monday.

An 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by the two family dogs last week in the backyard of a Golden home. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from her injuries Sunday.

During the attack, the boy managed to escape and ran across the street to a neighbor's home, who treated him until first responders arrived. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering, family told Golden police.

In a press conference, Sgt. Ben Salentine with the Golden Police Department said the two pit bulls are "loved members of this family. They're pets just like the majority of us have."

After the attack, the dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation. One of the dogs was euthanized soon after "due to injuries sustained during the attack," Golden police said. On Monday, the department announced the second dog was euthanized at the FootHills Animal Shelter after the owners surrendered the animal to the shelter.

Golden PD is still investigating the incident and will release new information as it becomes available.