Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Second dog involved in deadly attack in Golden euthanized

89-year-old woman died from her injuries, 12-year-old grandson released from hospital
12-year-old boy, his grandmother attacked by pit bulls at home in Golden
Denver7
12-year-old boy, his grandmother attacked by pit bulls at home in Golden
Posted at 4:28 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 18:28:48-04

GOLDEN, Colo.  — The second dog involved in a deadly attack in Golden has been euthanized, the Golden Police Department announced Monday.

An 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by the two family dogs last week in the backyard of a Golden home. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from her injuries Sunday.

During the attack, the boy managed to escape and ran across the street to a neighbor's home, who treated him until first responders arrived. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering, family told Golden police.

In a press conference, Sgt. Ben Salentine with the Golden Police Department said the two pit bulls are "loved members of this family. They're pets just like the majority of us have."

After the attack, the dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation. One of the dogs was euthanized soon after "due to injuries sustained during the attack," Golden police said. On Monday, the department announced the second dog was euthanized at the FootHills Animal Shelter after the owners surrendered the animal to the shelter.

Golden PD is still investigating the incident and will release new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MNF-919.png

Broncos

Monday Night Football tonight on Denver7: Vikings at Eagles