12-year-old boy, his grandmother attacked by pit bulls at home in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother were attacked by two pit bulls at a home in Golden Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of West 1st Ave. for a report of an animal bite.

According to Golden police, the boy ran to the neighbor's house for help. The neighbor told police that the boy was bleeding and his grandmother was being attacked in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading into the home. Officers ran to the backyard, saw two pit bulls attacking the woman and put themselves between the dogs and the woman, according to Golden police.

The officers tried yelling at the dogs to get them to leave the woman alone. They also used tasers and "less lethal shotguns" to try and put space between the woman and the dogs, police said. Each time the officers tried to approach the woman, the dogs would circle them, according to Golden PD.

Additional officers arrived and were able to hold off the dogs while the woman was rescued from the backyard. She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital with critical injuries.

The boy was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital with serious injuries, then airlifted to Children's Hospital, Golden police said.

The dogs — which the victims knew — are currently contained, and there is no threat to the public, according to Golden police.

The incident is under investigation.