Woman in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack in Golden

DENVER — An 89-year-old woman is in critical condition and her 12-year-old grandson is stable after they were attacked by two dogs – one of which has since been euthanized – Wednesday afternoon in Golden.

Spokespersons for the city of Golden and the Golden Police Department said in an update Thursday morning the woman was in critical condition at St. Anthony’s Hospital and the boy was stable at Children’s Hospital.

One of the dogs involved in the attack was euthanized after being evaluated at a veterinary hospital because of injuries it suffered in the attack, the city and police said. The other dog is being held at Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West 1st Avenue. The boy had run to a neighbor’s house and had them call police while his grandmother was still being attacked in the backyard of the home.

12-year-old boy, his grandmother attacked by pit bulls at home in Golden

Golden police said officers found two pit bulls attacking the woman. They yelled at the dogs, used Tasers and less-lethal ammunition to try to get them away from the woman. Eventually after other officers arrived, they were able to separate her from the dogs.

Police said the dogs were “known to the two victims of the attack.”

Golden does not have any bans on certain types of dog breeds, but residents must have their dogs licensed and vaccinated. The city said it was checking to see if that was the case with the two dogs.

Golden police said the investigation into the dog attack is ongoing.