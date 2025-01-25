Catholic Bishops of Colorado criticize 'open border policy' but say they're committed to helping immigrants

DENVER — Following the Trump Administration’s announcement this week that U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) agents will now be allowed to enter schools and churches to make immigration arrests, the Catholic Bishops of Colorado are calling for reforms to the immigration system and say they’re still committed to helping immigrants.

“The call to welcome the stranger is woven into the fabric of our faith and standing with immigrants. Our first concern is that they know and love Jesus Christ, and we recognize the dignity of their humanity, but we also recognize the responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities,” Brittany Vessely, the executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference, said.

Vessely said the three diocese support thousands of immigrants through the Archdiocese of Denver’s San Juan Diego ministry.

“This is through education, family support, leadership formation and Catholic Charities even partnered in 2024 with the City of Denver to open the Mullen home for hundreds of migrant families," Vessely said. "So the Catholic Church continues to open our doors to migrant families that are coming into our state and make sure that they are welcomed and able to celebrate their love for Jesus Christ."

Vessely said they are still waiting for clarity and guidance from the Trump Administration on churches serving as safe spaces.

“Well, there was a 2021 memo on immigration enforcement and protected areas, which included schools. It included religious places, and that was an effect until recently. So, we have not seen the 2025 memo, or what concerns will be around that," she said. "We know there might be First Amendment concerns with enforcement and religious institutions, but right now, there's not a lot of clarity."

She said that for the Catholic Church, their bishops continue to maintain that they welcome the stranger as a as a tenant of the Catholic faith, while also recognizing "the sovereignty of the nation."

Vessely also said the Bishops are concerned about an “open border” policy along the U.S. Mexico border.

“Our bishops are also very concerned about the over 500,000 minors who were unaccompanied on the border, and 75% of them have been victimized by sexual abuse, as well as the 17,000 pounds of fentanyl that have come into our country from October 2022 to April 2023,” she said.

Vessely added they remain committed to helping immigrants while calling for improvements to the immigration system.

