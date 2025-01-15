Douglas County commissioners unanimously approve resolution backing Trump's immigration policies

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting President-elect Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, establishes Douglas County’s stance on immigration ahead of significant policy changes anticipated at the federal level, including mass deportations.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon emphasized the need for strong immigration control, noting that Colorado spends approximately $300 million annually addressing issues related to the immigration crisis.

“Today’s resolution is in support of the federal policies around protecting our state and our nation,” Laydon said.



Read the resolution below

Laydon said a lack of state resources has made it difficult to support the influx of immigrants.

“It’s not compassionate to have a huge welcome sign on our state when there really is not a place or resources to support them,” he said.

The commissioner called Colorado a sanctuary state and said such efforts block local law enforcement’s ability to manage immigration-related issues effectively.

“Keeping law enforcement in the dark when it comes to any crime committed by anyone is not good public policy,” he said.

There was divided public sentiment regarding the resolution.

"We're also concerned about the immigrant population that does really support our community and taxes, and they don't receive any of the benefits from those taxes, as well the Medicare and Social Security taxes," said Jennifer Patterson with the League of Women Voters.