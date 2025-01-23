Colorado immigrants speak out against Trump's mass deportation plan

DENVER — Dozens of local immigrants and advocates joined lawmakers at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday to speak against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which they say are spreading fear among the immigrant community.

Cristian Solano-Cordova, one of about 11,000 DACA recipients in Colorado, was just three years old when he, his one-year-old sister, and his mother came to the United States.

“We crossed through the desert the same way that people seeking asylum have been doing now,” said Solano-Cordova.

Trump promises to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in American history.

“Look, I’m real disappointed, but I’m not surprised by Donald Trump’s division, cruelty, and ugliness,” said State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.

State Rep. Junie Joseph was one of the lawmakers who organized the event.

“Immigrant communities are vital to the fabric of Colorado,” said Joseph. “This event is about amplifying their voices and challenging narratives that undermine their humanity.”

KMGH-TV Dozens of immigrants, advocates and lawmakers attended the press conference, which was meant to "spotlight the experiences, contributions and challenges of immigrant communities across Colorado."

Joseph said mass deportations would have detrimental consequences for Colorado families.

“Mass deportations will have a profound impact on our children and families,” said Joseph.

Though Trump plans to focus on criminals initially, some of his supporters said they would like to see all undocumented immigrants deported.

A recent New York Times poll found 55% of Americans would support deporting all undocumented immigrants.

“I think that's really regrettable that this man has been able to pull the wool over Americans’ eyes, and now a big chunk of people see me as an animal, as a threat when I am just here trying to invest my talents in this country,” said Solano-Cordova.

Papa Dia, an immigrant who founded and serves as the executive director of the African Leadership Group in Aurora, said he’s been contacted by people whose asylum appointments were abruptly canceled by the Trump administration.

“This is not just the Latino, this is the Haitian, this is the people from Africa, this is the people from Asia,” said Dia. “These people are worried because some of them are thinking about ICE going to be showing up to their houses. So, they don't know, especially knowing that the system already has the name and address where they live.”

It’s that kind of fear these immigrants, advocates and lawmakers say are making its way through Colorado’s immigrant communities.

And they worry it will only get worse.