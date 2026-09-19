DENVER — The Broncos are back at Empower Field Sunday for their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Mile High City is getting ready for the big game.

Lifelong fans like Ryan Medina shared his excitement to see the Broncos back at Empower Field.

Watch Lauren Lennon's report in the video player below:

Broncos fans, local businesses share excitement ahead of Sunday home opener

“It's nice for the Broncos to be home,” Medina emphasized.

“Last year we were amazing at home, so it's nice to have that home field advantage back,” he exclaimed before showing off his Broncos tattoos of all three Super Bowls.

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He noted that he's expecting the Broncos to play well, even after losing 31-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I honestly think everybody's panicking — panicking after the KC game, but I think the Broncos are going to do great," Medina said. “Denver Broncos is more than just a football team. It's my city."

And a lot of the city is on the same page.

According to the Downtown Denver Partnership, last year’s first home game brought in over 100,000 total visits to the Empower Field area.

It’s a football frenzy that Derek Friedman, the owner of Sportsfan located just minutes away from the stadium, knows all too well.

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“This is going to be a really, really big weekend,” Friedman said. “Anytime you come off of a season where you have a really great season, people get super excited. And right at the beginning of the season, everybody is just flooding the store."

Not only is he preparing for the rush this weekend, but also for what he said could be a bit of a different season.

“Last season was a surprise. I think people were hopeful that maybe the Broncos would make the playoffs, but then when they went all the way to the AFC Championship and had a shot at the Super Bowl —anytime you get that surprise, then people aren't ready," Friedman said. "And they need to grab stuff for all of the parties and all the things that are going on that are completely unexpected."

Friedman said that people are gearing up early.

“So this year, I think people are expecting a little bit more, and so they're gearing up early,” Friedman said.

He mentioned some items are already sold out, and of course, fans excited over Jaylen Waddle’s jersey.

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“We're starting to get low on sizes already. So we'll be looking at reordering, but people are super excited about Waddle,” Friedman said.

And the support will spill past gear shops and into other sectors too — like downtown restaurants.

“We'll probably have 1,000 people; it'll be amazing,” said Brad Manske, CEO of Viewhouse.

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The Downtown Denver Partnership noted that downtown Denver saw more than 160,000 out-of-market visits for last year’s home opener.

“It’ll be a sea of orange and blue for sure,” Manske said excitedly.

And you can bet, lifelong fan Medina will be part of that crowd Sunday.

“The Broncos is the best thing that ever happened to Denver,” Medina exclaimed.

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Former Colorado Buffs star Travis Hunter is scheduled to play for the Jaguars Sunday, and former quarterback Tim Tebow will make an appearance as the alumni flag planter and will be honored as the Broncos “Legend of the Game”.

And though Friedman says the Broncos are the focus this weekend, he’s excited for the other teams to start their season this weekend, like the Colorado Avalanche, who have their first preseason game Sunday against Utah.