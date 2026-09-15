Broncos Country started with hope, left with heartbreak

DENVER — Monday Night Football returns and it was the match-up Broncos Country was waiting for against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it was not the outcome fans wanted to see with the Broncos losing to the Chiefs 31-10.

"Bo Nix has had better nights. The defense let a big play go through and they'll be better next time," Broncos fan, Josh Hoskinson, said.

Local spots from local shops to bars were ready in the Mile High for Monday Night Football and for Broncos Country to go all out. Patrick Walsh, CEO of McGregor Square, said their 66 foot screen is the biggest one in town and fans are 'not going to miss anything with that.'

"We'll have every Broncos games home and away. We're going to do DJ's beforehand and you know the Rockies are our bread and butter. We love them, but Denver Broncos, the whole city comes out for that and so we're really excited to to have football here and hopefully build on last year," Walsh said.

As the clock ticked closer to kick off, fans came decked wearing their good luck jerseys and hats. Gregorio Banuelos was easy to spot in the crowd wearing a white bedazzled blazer with Mexican Elvis written on the back of it.

"I try to do something different because I don't want to look the same every Sunday, so I try to come up with something different,' said Banuelos. "I got like so far, ten outfits and that's for me because I'm a Bronco fan and this is my way. I'm going to keep doing it my own way.

Denver7 Photojournalist David Tay

Even in the fourth quarter, Broncos Country was not losing hope bo-lieving there would be a game changer. The Broncos beat the Chiefs twice last season, so many fans thought they would have another victory to brag about. While that was not the case for this Monday night match-up, fans held onto hope looking forward.

"The last season was super exciting. It was super cool to see how far we made it and I feel like now, I feel like we we have grown since then. So seeing how we're going to be doing this season, it's going to be really exciting to see," Broncos fan, Natalie Castro, said.

This is not the only watch party happening at McGregor Square, every game both home and away will be played on their big screen. Up next, the Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on September 20.