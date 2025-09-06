Broncos fans gear up for season opener as local businesses prepare for gameday crowds

Excitement is building across Denver ahead of the Broncos' season opener at Empower Field on Sunday.

"Can't wait, can't wait," said fan Mike Davlin. "This can be a good season for us."

Davlin and fellow fan Randy Davis said their seats are already secured for game day.

"Yeah, we got our names on our chairs," laughed Davlin.

Denver7 Broncos fans Mike Davlin & Randy Davis talking with Jonathan Engleberg, General Manager at Choppers Sports Grill.

They won't be the only Denver diehards packing Choppers Sports Grill in Cherry Creek this weekend. General manager Jonathan Engleberg said the sports bar started stocking up three weeks ago to prepare for the influx of fans.

"The best way to describe it: organized chaos, really," Engleberg said when asked about what the next 48 hours will look like.

Having the Broncos back in action means big business for the spot that's become a gameday staple.

"We're ready for a standing room only crowd, you know, full hands on deck to take care of everybody that comes in," Engleberg said.

It's not just good food fans want as they watch the hometown team; they want the gameday gear, too.

Denver7 Broncos flag flying outside of Choppers Sports Grill in Cherry Creek

"They're always looking for something a little bit special," said Derek Friedman, who owns four SportsFan locations across the metro. "So we've got the traditional jerseys, but then we always have something a little unique."

Friedman has spent the last few days making sure the shelves are stocked.

"It's really a mad scramble right at the end because although you try to time all your inventory for July and August, inevitably, it gets delayed, and so we were receiving stuff up until today and just trying to get it on the sales floor," Friedman said.

Denver7 Pictured: Derek Friedman, Owner of Sportsfan

The Broncos will open up the season at home against the Tennessee Titans. Fans told Denver7 they're feeling optimistic for this season.

"We're going to get the division this year," Davis said. "We're going to take it from [Kansas City]."

They're hopeful Sunday is the start of what could be a Super Bowl season.

"All I can say is, Go Broncos!" Davlin said.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday.