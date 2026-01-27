Boulder leaders attend Sundance in Park City ahead of the festivals move to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – Several leaders from the City of Boulder made the trip to the Sundance Film Festival which is currently underway in Park City, Utah but will move to Boulder next year.

Back in March the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit that curates the festival, announced it would move from Park City to Boulder, it’s first move in more than 40 years.

“This year Sundance was amazing. It's really an incredible opportunity to see what Park City has done," said Lori Call, associate vice chancellor of local government and community engagement at CU Boulder

"Over 40 years, they've really built an incredible experience that celebrates independent filmmakers and the arts overall, the vibrancy of the community, the excitement of the filmmakers and those involved with films, and of course, folks who are just film aficionados or fans also get to kind of experience the magic that is Sundance," she continued.

Call is serving as liaison between Boulder City Council, Boulder’s Board of Commissioners, and Boulder’s City Manager’s Office.

“They (Park City) have a system that is just incredible, you know, refined over decades, of course. But you know, everything from how people kind of queue up in lines to the celebration of volunteers, and really, the entire community leans in and embraces it,” Call said. “Because Park City is so much smaller than Boulder, it really becomes, you know an enormous focal point.”

But Call said she thinks Boulder being a bigger city will help improve festival goers’ experiences.

“Boulder is a bigger area, and so I think lodging will be more accessible. In addition to kind of Boulder proper, I know Longmont is really excited, the US 36 corridor is really excited to host guests," she said. "I think we have a bigger footprint, geographic footprint. Because really, when you get into Utah, it's Park City and Salt Lake City, which is 30 miles away, and kind of nothing in between."

Call continued: "I think the bigger metro area will be a nice addition for additional capacity. I think you know, most of the activities currently from Sundance are focused on kind of the real central area in Park City."

In May 2025, Colorado Governor Jared Polis appeared on Denver7's 'Real Talk' to chat about the impact of Sundance beyond Boulder.

When the festival moves, the majority of the festival will be held on and around the Pearl Street Mall. CU Boulder will offer support and additional venue space.

Call said CU and the broader Boulder community are excited to welcome Sundance and appreciate any opportunity to learn from Park City.