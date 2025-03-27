Boulder snags Sundance: Sundance Film Festival is officially coming to Boulder in 2027 after 4 decades in Utah

DENVER — The Sundance Film Festival is officially headed to Boulder in 2027 in a historic move away from its long-time home in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

"After a thoughtful and thorough process to identify the future location of the Sundance Film Festival, today the nonprofit Sundance Institute’s Board of Trustees is proud to announce that Boulder, Colorado, will become the Festival’s home beginning in 2027," the Sundance Institute, which organizes the Sundance Film Festival, announced on Thursday at noon. "Boulder offers small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow."

Denver7 Boulder has been selected to be the new host of the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027.

Following the announcement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is thrilled to welcome the festival to Boulder.

"Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture," he said. "Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants. Thank you to the Sundance Institute and all of the partners like the City of Boulder, Visit Boulder, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, and I also want to thank the bipartisan legislators and leadership who have worked tirelessly to make this possible."

The president and founder of the Sundance Institute, Robert Redford, explained that change is inevitable, but offered his gratitude for Park City, the state of Utah and the community there that helped to build up the organization. Redford attended the University of Colorado at Boulder for a year in the 1950s.

"This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences," Redford said. "I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there."

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The Egyptian Theatre and Main Street are seen during the the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Thursday's announcement stemmed from a proposal that the State of Colorado and the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Boulder), along with its partners, submitted to the Sundance Institute last June to host the renowned independent film festival. The Sundance Film Festival has called Park City, Utah, home since its first year in 1985, where it screened 86 films, according to the festival's website. The institute had started to consider other host locations for 2027 in April 2024.

In Boulder's proposal, state officials stressed that the Sundance Film Festival would bring hundreds of new jobs, thousands of out-of-state visitors to Boulder and provide a boost to winter tourism and small businesses. The 2023 festival in Park City created 1,608 jobs for Utah residents, $63 million in wages and attracted 21,000 visitors from out of state, while also contributing more than $118 million to the state's economy, according to Colorado's press release last year.

The possible 2027 locations for the film festival whittled down from six to three in September — and Boulder hung on.

On Thursday morning, Denver7's news partners in Cincinnati confirmed that the film festival was not coming to their city, meaning the decision was between Boulder and Park City, Utah. At noon, the final decision was publicized.

Sundance Film Festival's new home, starting in 2027, is Boulder. The 2026 festival will continue in Utah.

Last summer, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a one-time $1.5 million incentive that was combined with cash and in-kind contributions from the City of Boulder and other regional partners to provide a match that "will substantially exceed one-to-one," Denver7 previously reported. An additional $325,000 from the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade was contributed to the proposal, which totaled more than $3 million in combined contributions.

On top of this, Colorado lawmakers are considering House Bill 25-1005, "Tax Incentive for Film Festivals." The bill passed in the Colorado House of Representatives 43-17 and was sent to the Colorado Senate, where it passed this bill on its second reading. It needs one more vote before going to Gov. Polis' desk.

You can read the fiscal note for HB 25-1005 below.

HB 25-1005 would give up to $34 million in tax incentives to major film festivals like Sundance through 2036. The bill would also create this sort of incentive if at least one qualified film festival entity "with a multi-decade operating history and a verifiable track record of attracting 100,000 or more in-person ticket sales and over 10,000 out-of-state and international attendees," the bill summary reads. This credit would be available from 2027 through 2036. In that same time period, the maximum aggregate amount of refundable tax credits for any existing or small Colorado festival entities collectively is $5 million, according to the bill.

If passed, HB 25-1005 would impact Coloradans' TABOR refunds, which are paid from the General Fund. During years when the state revenue exceeds the TABOR limit, the bill would decrease the state revenue that is required to be refunded to taxpayers, the bill reads. Decreased General Fund revenue will lower the TABOR refund obligation. On the other hand, in years when state revenue does not exceed the TABOR limit, the bill would have no impact on taxpayer refunds, and would reduce the amount of General Fund revenue that is available to spend or save, the bill reads.

During a debate in the Colorado House a few weeks ago, multiple lawmakers spoke in opposition of the bill, including Rep. Ken DeGraaf, who is a Republican, and Rep. Bob Marshall, who is a Democrat.

“There is no doubt that there are benefits to Colorado, but no one can possibly deny the vast majority of the benefits will inure to Boulder and the area around there," Marshall said. "So, Boulder and the area around there should be responsible for the majority of the money that is being put up.”



DeGraaf said the state is committing taxpayer money that should have been returned to them, and applying the benefit primarily to Boulder.

"People in my district were expecting that money back," he said. "They're not expecting us to send it off to benefit other counties... We need to be responsible with their money and we need to have all the details and we need to have all the cards on the table."

The bill passed in the House on March 13 on a vote of 43 to 17.

In the Colorado Senate Thursday morning, prime sponsors Sen. Mark Baisley and Sen. Judy Amabile pushed for their colleagues to approve the bill ahead of another future vote. Other sponsors include Rep. Monica Duran and Rep. Brianna Titone.

“The number of people who would come in January to Boulder for the Sundance Festival, for spending a week or two in Colorado, and spending their wonderful dollars here and so on — it would just overwhelm Boulder," Baisley said. "In other words, all of the Front Range area would benefit directly, economically, through their restaurants, their hotels.”

He said the return would be overwhelming in how it benefits the state culturally and economically.



Amabile called it a "one-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

“This bill is smart," she said. "If the Sundance Film Festival comes to Colorado, we will have an economic boom from it. And if that doesn’t pan out, then they don’t get the tax credits, so they have earn the tax credits. They don’t just get it.”

“But I think we are going to win, because this is such an incredible beautiful place and they (Sundance) do a beautiful thing," she continued. "And we’re going to put those things together — I feel really confident about it.”

Utah leaders did not hold back on their critiques of the decision on Thursday.

As Denver7's news partners Fox 13 reported, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wished organizers luck, but predicted the move will not play out well.

"Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make — but I believe it’s a mistake, and that one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage," he posted to social media.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said there was nothing else her city could have done to keep Sundance in Utah.

"For over 40 years, we weren’t just the host of the Sundance Film Festival — Park City was part of the beating heart of the independent spirit that made it such a success," she said. "While I am deeply disappointed, I’m grateful for the legacy we built together."

Although event organizers claimed politics and money played no part in the decision to pack up and move, others believed that it all played a role, our news partners reported. Some believed the Utah legislature put up roadblocks to having the event return. A bill passed during the most recent legislative session bans pride flags from schools and public buildings, a move that many believed to be non-inclusive. However, Gov. Spencer Cox had been determined to keep the event in Utah.