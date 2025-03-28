Boulder's surrounding communities ready for Sundance surge

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Sundance Film Festival will make its way from Utah to Colorado come 2027. While officials expect a major economic boost to Boulder, surrounding communities are also preparing for a piece of the pie.

During Thursday's announcement, Sundance officials said the event will spread to more than just Boulder.

"While the Sundance Film Festival will be anchored in Boulder, we intend for its spirit to be felt across the state," said Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute board chair.



"It's huge for our communities," said Scott Cook, CEO of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cook sees the film festival's impact stretching beyond Boulder to his community of 102,000 people.

"I can't think of another event that would rival this that's been this big for us," he said.

Cook believes Sundance will help shops still trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For small business owners on Longmont's Main Street, the news of the festival's arrival is exciting.

"First of all, I think we're gonna be a little starstruck, just a little bit," said Snow White, owner of SNOW Apparel.

White hopes to see events in Boulder's surrounding communities.

"I mean, come in and show a film even here in Longmont. We would fill the arena or whatever they have big enough because that's how much this community appreciates the arts," said White.

And it's not just businesses ready for a Sundance surge. Longmont's hotels are ready, too.

"We're so happy with all the events that happen in Boulder because we do often get overflow from quite a few of them," said Dorothy Johnson, director of sales at the Candlewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express in Longmont.

Visitors will soon have a new place to stay. Hotel Longmont is planning to open its doors in spring 2026.

"Just in time for Sundance, yes exactly," laughed Cook.