Sundance Film Festival to bring boost to Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during slow month of January

BOULDER, Colo. — The Pearl Street Mall is alive with anticipation as the Sundance Film Festival prepares to make its debut in Boulder in January 2027.

Art and film lovers from around the world will descend upon the town, bringing more foot traffic and potential customers for businesses during a traditionally slow month.

Kathy Beeck, co-founder and director of the Boulder International Film Festival, is excited to work with Sundance in a town that has proven it has what it takes to host a film festival.

“We feel like we laid the groundwork somewhat for a festival like Sundance to come to town,” Beeck told Denver7. “We’ve put on a fantastic event every year that has drawn people from not just the town of Boulder but from the county, from the state, and all over the country.”

Beeck believes there will be collaboration between the two film festivals, not competition.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Ana's Art Gallery will see lovers of the arts descend upon Boulder, which could mean more customers.

“I think there’s room for both of us,” she said. “High tides float all boats… Not just for a film festival, but for other arts organizations and other activities here in Boulder. We think their presence here could sort of float everybody.”

Ana Weir, owner of Ana’s Art Gallery just off Pearl Street, agrees.

“I think many of the retailers are excited because that brings more people into Boulder,” Weir said. “It would bring more knowledge about different kinds of artistic views.”

Weir has been an art curator for 28 years and remarked how most of her customers are from out of town. A festival that brings lovers of the arts to town would have a huge economic impact on her business during a month that is usually very tough for brick-and-mortar locations.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Ana's Art Gallery showcases work from local and international artists, alike.

“It was slow this past January and February… very slow, worse than ever before,” said Weir. “Having more people here is good for business.”

