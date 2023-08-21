Blog: Denver Public Schools welcomes nearly 90,000 students back to class

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is welcoming nearly 90,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, joining other Colorado school districts already in session. The start of the new school year in DPS will also see added security with the return of school resource officers following the shooting of two deans at East High School back in March.

It’s also move-in day at the University of Colorado as students begin returning to classes soon in Boulder. Check this back-to-school blog for updates from DPS and other Colorado school districts as students head back to class.

6:15 a.m. | 'We feel like not enough has been done' | Because of its size, East High School will have two school resource officers for the new school year. East High parents have been vocal regarding safety changes they would like to see. Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta spoke to several parents who are part of a safety advocacy group at the school.

'Not enough has been done': East HS parents on safety changes they'd like to see

5:45 a.m. | Other schools starting the new year | DPS is not the only school starting out the new year today, several colleges and universities in Colorado will have the first day of class including CSU in Fort Collins, UNC Greeley, School of Mines in Golden, Regis University, and CU Denver and Community College of Denver.

Denver7

5:30 a.m. | DPS superintendent on the return of SROs | Denver7 morning anchor Brian Sanders asked Dr. Alex Marrero if there is a plan to reintroduce SROs formally to students and the DPS community.

Dr. Marrero: “I think in terms of the most immediately, it will happen organically. However, when it comes to our MOU (memo of understanding), we’re defining those terms, in terms of how to engage. And aside from how they engage with our youngsters, in terms of our community – you’ll have a say in terms of the permanent placement. Or if there is a vacancy that needs to be filled. It’s no longer going to be ‘okay hey DPD, who do you have? Send someone over’ — No, this is going to be an intimate, collaborative decision-making process.” =

SROs return to Denver Public Schools Monday

5:20 a.m. | Where SROs return to DPS | Following the shooting at East High School in March, here are the 13 schools in DPS that will see SROs return to campus.

Denver7