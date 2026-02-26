Aurora Public Schools offers lessons learned as other districts announce school closures and consolidations

AURORA, Colo. — The Westminster Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with its Forward Together Facilities Initiative — which includes school relocations, grade restructuring and two school closures through 2030.

District leaders say the goal is to strengthen academic programming and ensure long-term financial stability.

"Our goal is to align facilities and enrollment in a way that strengthens academic programming, preserves student opportunity, and ensures sustainability for years to come," said Superintendent Jeni Gotto.

Westminster's consolidation plan, which will affect 10 schools, is prompting a look at how a neighboring district navigated a similar process years earlier.

For Karina Cuevas, enrolling her two kids at Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy was everything she’d hoped for and more.

“I have two kids here; kindergarten and second grade. They’re very happy,” she said. “I know it's still getting built up because it’s only been open for a few years, but the community that’s been built here is really amazing.”

Aurora Public Schools offers lessons learned as more districts in the Denver metro area announce school closures and consolidations

The magnet school’s brick building was once the home of Wheeling Elementary School — one of several schools shut down by Aurora Public Schools in 2021.

Aurora Public Schools closed eight schools in total as part of its "Blueprint APS" plan, which rolled out seven years ago in response to declining enrollment in west Aurora.

All eight schools were repurposed — some into magnet schools, others into child development centers or alternative education sites.

When Peoria Elementary closed in 2021, it had just 332 students. The building now houses Charles Burrell Visual and Performing Arts P-8 Magnet School, which currently enrolls 665.

Marianne Sammons, APS strategic development advisor, said the repurposing strategy has kept district enrollment in a good place — magnet schools in particular have been instrumental in that change.

"It's helped ensure that we're able to maintain students that may have left otherwise to go to a different district," Sammons said.

In fact, Aurora Public Schools is now working to keep pace with growing enrollment, especially on the east side of the district where the population is booming.

“I feel like going more east is one of the more affordable areas for families, especially young families, as far as still trying to have that dream life,” said Aurora Highlands P-8 parent Annelicia Tenorio.

Currently, Aurora Highlands P-8 is the only school in the Aurora Highlands, but the district has plans to open several new schools in the community, including a new high school.

Altogether, there are five new schools in the works on the east side of the district.

As districts across the Denver metro continue to grapple with shifting enrollment, Sammons offered a word of caution to other educators in those districts.

"What worked for a school district or part of a school district doesn't necessarily mean that's going to work for your district," Sammons said.

Her advice for districts considering consolidation: involve the community from the start.

"Bring the families in alongside that work. Bring students in," Sammons said.