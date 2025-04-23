Douglas County school board unanimously approves consolidation of six Highlands Ranch elementary schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District Board of Education unanimously voted on Tuesday to consolidate six Highlands Ranch elementary schools.

Under the plan, Saddle Ranch Elementary will consolidate into Eldorado Elementary, Heritage Elementary will consolidate into Summit View Elementary, and Acres Green Elementary will consolidate into Fox Creek Elementary.

The consolidation will begin with the 2026-27 school year.



Following the vote, DCSD issued a release, saying the decision come "after nearly two years of careful planning and evaluation" in order to address declining enrollment in Highlands Ranch. The schools were selected based on criteria outlined in this district policy.

In November 2024, Denver7 spoke to Brad Geiger, a member of the DCSD Board of Education, who cited unequal growth as the reason for change.

While communities like Sterling Ranch are booming, families with young children are no longer moving to areas like Highlands Ranch, according to Geiger. Data from DCSD shows 10,484 students were enrolled across Highlands Ranch's 18 elementary schools in 2014, but in 2028, that number is expected to plummet to 6,476 students across the schools.

"We have an odd situation where we’re building schools in one area and combining schools in another," Geiger told Denver7 at the time.

DCSD said Eldorado, Summit View and Fox Creek will receive "any necessary building improvements" ahead of the consolidations. The district said it also plans to continue maintenance at Saddle Ranch, Heritage and Acres Green so the playgrounds, fields, and other spaces are available for community use. DCSD said the three closing schools will house district programming, which will be determined next school year.

In addition to the consolidation, the school board on Tuesday approved changes to the way the district classifies Highlands Ranch sixth graders.

Sixth grade will be moved to middle school beginning in the 2026-27 school year. This will only affect Highlands Ranch elementary schools that feed into Cresthill, Mountain Ridge and Ranch View middle schools. However, in a previous release, the school district said it is looking to create a timeline for moving sixth graders throughout the district to middle school.

The district is also making "minor elementary school boundary adjustments," which will take effect ahead of the 2026-27 school year.