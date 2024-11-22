Denver Public Schools Board of Education unanimously votes to close 7 schools amid declining enrollment

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to close seven schools and cut grades at three schools in an effort to address the negative effects of declining enrollment.

While enrollment is up 2% within DPS this year due to an increase in immigrant students, as reported by Chalkbeat Colorado, the district has said it expects to lose 6,000 students – around 8% – by 2028. DPS forecasted a $70 million dip in funding on an annual basis by 2028 when compared to peak enrollment in 2019-2020.

On Nov. 7, DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero recommended closing five elementary schools — Columbian Elementary, Castro Elementary, Schmitt Elementary, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Palmer Elementary — and two secondary schools — West Middle School and Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design.

The superintendent also recommended restructuring grade levels at three schools — Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Dora Moore ECE-8 School and DCIS Baker 6-12. Under the proposal, DPS would remove grades 1 - 5 from Kunsmiller, grades 6 - 8 from Dora Moore and grades 9 - 12 from DCIS Baker.

Before the school board vote Thursday, Marrero reflected on the difficulties of this process.

"We've heard stories, perspectives. A lot of pain inflicted, a lot of advocacy. It's been difficult," he said.

Marrero, however, said such closures and restructures are necessary. The superintendent said he is "incredibly comfortable with [the district's] approach" despite the harsh feedback he and his team received.

School board members were then allowed to share their thoughts on the plan.

"I have not taken your comments lightly. This is an incredibly difficult decision. I have been moved by the passion, the dedication, the advocacy for our children, for our schools, for our community," said board member Michelle Quattlebaum.

"We're looking at a situation that there isn't a right or best answer. I don't take this lightly," said board member Scott Esserman. "Both answers feel wrong. I think it's important to note we are in this position today not because of the people sitting up here, not because of any of you, but because of actions that have been taken and actions that have not been taken."

"More time will not be the answer," said Board of Education President Dr. Carrie Olson. "I am confident that we will be investing in our future... It will allow us to allocate our resources more efficiently."

The school board approved the closures and grade level restructures in a 7-0 vote. Immediately after the vote, members of the audience shouted, "Shame on you!"

The changes will take effect at the end of this academic year.

According to Marrero's plan, 1,087 students will need to transition to other schools, equating to about 1.3% of the district. Those students will receive closing school priority if they submit a SchoolChoice application, which is the highest choice priority that exists in the district's system.

The school district will provide support to students, families and staff between December 2024 and June 2025.

Marrero estimates that the closure and consolidation plan will save the district $29.9 million.