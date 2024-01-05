At-large suspect faces murder charge in stabbing death of Federal Heights woman

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. – Charges have officially been filed against a man accused of the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman on Saturday

The 17th Judicial District announced on Friday that 35-year-old Adian Carracedo-Vega faces a first degree murder charge in connection to the death of Sachely Diaz in Federal Heights.

Investigators said the suspect is still at large.

The Federal Heights Police Department said someone discovered Diaz injured and laying outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments at 1700 West 85th Avenue.

Diaz was taken to North Suburban Hospital where she later died.

Police believe Diaz and the suspect knew each other and continue to locate him, issuing a nationwide warrant and a $2 million cash bond.

Investigators said it was possible the suspect was traveling to Texas in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.

Federal Heights Police Department