Man accused of fatally stabbing woman in Federal Heights apprehended in Mexico

A man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Federal Heights in late December has been apprehended in Mexico, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Adrian Carracedo-Vega, 35, is accused of killing Sachely Diaz, 20, on Dec. 30. The Federal Heights Police Department said somebody discovered Diaz injured outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments, located at 1700 W. 85th Avenue. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Police identified Carracedo-Vega as a suspect and began searching for him. They said early on that they believed he may have fled to Texas or Mexico.

Police said they believe the two knew each other, but those details have not been released.

Carracedo-Vega was apprehended in Mexico thanks to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He will be extradited back to Colorado, the district attorney's office said.

No other details were immediately available.