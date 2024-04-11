Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of fatally stabbing woman in Federal Heights apprehended in Mexico

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 15:00:15-04

A man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Federal Heights in late December has been apprehended in Mexico, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Adrian Carracedo-Vega, 35, is accused of killing Sachely Diaz, 20, on Dec. 30. The Federal Heights Police Department said somebody discovered Diaz injured outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments, located at 1700 W. 85th Avenue. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Police identified Carracedo-Vega as a suspect and began searching for him. They said early on that they believed he may have fled to Texas or Mexico.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 11, 11am

Police said they believe the two knew each other, but those details have not been released.

Carracedo-Vega was apprehended in Mexico thanks to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He will be extradited back to Colorado, the district attorney's office said.

No other details were immediately available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here