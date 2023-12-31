Federal Heights police seek suspect in woman's stabbing death

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police in Federal Heights are looking for a man wanted in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said someone came upon the female victim laying outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments, 1700 West 85th Avenue, and called 911.

Police arrived and located the woman. She was rushed to North Suburban Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Federal Heights police. Her name has not been released.

Police said a male suspect that was known to the victim has been identified and efforts are underway to locate him. Police did not release a name or description of the suspect.

The incident is currently under investigation by detectives with the Federal Heights Police Department, along with personnel from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.