Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Federal Heights police seek suspect in woman's stabbing death

crimetape.png
Denver7
crimetape.png
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 15:13:11-05

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police in Federal Heights are looking for a man wanted in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said someone came upon the female victim laying outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments, 1700 West 85th Avenue, and called 911.

Police arrived and located the woman. She was rushed to North Suburban Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Federal Heights police. Her name has not been released.

Police said a male suspect that was known to the victim has been identified and efforts are underway to locate him. Police did not release a name or description of the suspect.

The incident is currently under investigation by detectives with the Federal Heights Police Department, along with personnel from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives