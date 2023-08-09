Arrest made in case of sexual predator targeting lone women in Jeffco Open Space parks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The sexual predator accused of targeting lone women at parks in Jefferson County has been arrested, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified as Glenn Thompson Braden, 20, of Evergreen, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported. He was arrested Tuesday evening after he exposed himself to two separate women who were hiking alone at Stapleton Park near the Beaver Brook Trailhead, JCSO said.



One of the hikers called 911 after the encounter and deputies responded to 27500 Stapleton Drive at 6:15 p.m. She described what the suspect had been wearing, and said he approached her, exposed himself and began masturbating. The hiker ran from him and reported the suspect. Just a few minutes later, the suspect confronted a second female hiker and exposed himself, JCSO said.

He also tried to grab one of the women, JCSO reported.

After about two and a half hours of searching, deputies and park rangers located a man hiding in the woods. Following a brief chase, he was taken into custody. His clothing matched the description the hikers had provided to authorities, JCSO said.

The JCSO said it believes Braden is responsible for the other sexual encounters at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer and Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

Braden was transported to the sheriff's office and has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure.

He is due in court next at 10 a.m. Thursday.

JCSO first reported on the at-large suspect on July 26. At the time, JCSO said the suspect was targeting solo female hikers in the Evergreen and Conifer area. The office had received multiple reports of a man confronting women at Flying J Ranch Park and Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

A few women described the encounters to the sheriff's office. One said on April 3, the naked suspect approached her and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing the area. Another woman said on June 13, the naked suspect confronted her and masturbated in front of her. His actions became more aggressive and on July 18, he contacted three women, fondled two of them, masturbated in front of them and engaged in a sexual conversation, JCSO said. The last confirmed report from JCSO was on July 24, when the suspect confronted a woman and began masturbating in front of her, then tried to rip off her clothing.

In each instance, he fled into the woods.

Denver7 obtained the below video from a victim who was able to capture the suspect running away on her phone after he allegedly assaulted her. The sheriff's office has confirmed the video shows the suspect.

Video of suspect in Jeffco sexual assault cases

Denver7 checked in with JCSO last week and as of Friday, a spokesperson had said, "We’ve had no new cases, no new unreported cases, and no updates on suspect information or description. We are doing our job to work these cases, without giving specific operational details."

The spokesperson confirmed incidents reported at Maxwell Falls and Elk Meadow Park, both in Evergreen, were unrelated to the sexual assault cases.

Everybody has a right to enjoy time outdoors whether they are in a group or alone. Solo hikers are encouraged to bring bear spray or pepper spray (keep it easily accessible and know how to use it) and stay aware of their surroundings by not wearing headphones on trails. You can also let somebody know where you are and share your GPS location with a loved one. If you're attacked, experts recommend aiming for "soft targets," like the eyes, throat and groin. Trust your intuition if a situation feels off.

All Jeffco Open Space parks open one hour before sunrise and close one hour after sunset.