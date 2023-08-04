Search continues for sexual predator targeting lone women at Jeffco Open Space parks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — As the search continues for a sexual predator who has targeted lone women in Jefferson County parks, the sheriff's office shared limited new information on the case this week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported on the at-large suspect on July 26. At the time, JCSO said the suspect was targeting solo female hikers in the Evergreen and Conifer area. The office had received multiple reports of a man confronting women at Flying J Ranch Park and Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

Sheriff’s office warns of sexual predator targeting female hikers in Conifer, Evergreen area

A few women described the encounters to the sheriff's office. One said on April 3, the naked suspect approached her and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing the area. Another woman said on June 13, the naked suspect confronted her and masturbated in front of her. His actions became more aggressive and on July 18, he contacted three women, fondled two of them, masturbated in front of them and engaged in a sexual conversation, JCSO said. The last confirmed report from JCSO was on July 24, when the suspect confronted a woman and began masturbating in front of her, then tried to rip off her clothing.

In each instance, he fled into the woods.

Multiple people have reached out to Denver7 since late July asking for a Follow Up on this case. While very limited new information is below, Denver7 gathered everything we know here.

We reached out to the JCSO on Monday requesting an update and was told: "We do not have any new information. But our investigators are working all possible leads. So we are still advising people to call us and let us know if they spot him." We reached out again Friday morning to ask if JCSO had a plan for the weekend regarding this case — as the weather will be ideal for hiking in the local parks — but have not heard back as of publishing time.

On July 26, JCSO said signs were posted at the Flying J Ranch trailheads warning visitors about the suspect, but it's not clear if similar signs were installed at Three Sisters or other nearby Jeffco parks. Jeffco Open Space confirmed on Friday that the Flying J signs are still up, but deferred other questions to JCSO.

Over the past weekend and this week, online reports were flying around about possible incidents involving the suspect at Maxwell Falls and Elk Meadow Park, both in Evergreen.

The sheriff's office confirmed in a Facebook comment on Monday that it investigated a suspicious incident at Maxwell Falls, but it was not a report of unwanted sexual behavior and deputies do not believe it was connected to the sexual predator. On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office was asked in a Facebook comment about a possible incident at Elk Meadow Park, under Bergen Peak. In response, the sheriff's office wrote: "We have not made any arrests yet for our case. Our investigators are working hard to try to ID and find our suspect. We will most certainly post an update once we have one."

The JCSO has described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 with an athletic build. He has dark hair and was sometimes carrying a dark backpack. No photos or sketches of him are available.

Residents around the parks and visitors are continuing to ask for updates on this case — the July 26 Facebook post from JCSO has nearly 800 comments. As recent as Friday afternoon, people posted questions like, "Any updates on finding this person or additional attacks?" "Wondering what kind of priority this is being given by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office?" and "Are there any updates on this creep?"

Everybody has a right to enjoy time outdoors whether they are in a group or alone. Solo hikers are encouraged to bring bear spray or pepper spray (keep it easily accessible and know how to use it) and stay aware of their surroundings by not wearing headphones on trails. You can also let somebody know where you are and share your GPS location with a loved one. If you're attacked, experts recommend aiming for "soft targets," like the eyes, throat and groin. Trust your intuition if a situation feels off.

Anybody who encounters this suspect should call 911 as soon as possible. A tip line was also set up for anybody who sees him — that number is 303-271-5612.

All Jeffco Open Space parks open one hour before sunrise and close one hour after sunset.