Sheriff’s office warns of sexual predator targeting female hikers in Conifer, Evergreen area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday concerning an at-large sexual predator targeting female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen areas.

The sheriff’s office said the male suspect is confronting lone female hikers along trails in Flying J Ranch Park and one incident at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

Seven reports have been taken so far, the sheriff’s office said. The first reported incident occurred on April 3.

Investigators said the male suspect was naked and sexually assaulted a woman hiking in the area in the April 3 incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said the encounters are becoming increasingly aggressive. The man assaulted three victims in one day on July 18.

On Monday, the man confronted a female hiker while masturbating, and then grabbed the victim and tried to rip off her clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, with a fit and athletic build and dark-colored hair. He has carried a dark-colored backpack in some cases. In each incident, the suspect ran off into the woods, avoiding capture.

The sheriff’s office is seeking input from the public to help identify the suspect, as well as identify other potential victims. Call 303-271-0211 to report any additional information.

Authorities provided the following safety tips:



Hike with a friend or family member.

Don’t walk off trail.

Take a phone with you.

Be aware of those around you.

Report anything suspicious immediately.

