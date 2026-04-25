A-Basin announces closing date, clocking out with longest ski season in state

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — It was a tough winter in terms of snowfall, which has meant an earlier end to ski season.

The last of Colorado’s resorts are approaching their closing weekend.

Arapahoe Basin announced this week they will close May 3, the same day as Copper Mountain. A-Basin's closure comes more than a month ahead of last season's, but still marks the state's longest ski season.

▶️ WATCH: Skiers and riders reflect on unusual ski season

Abasin announces closing date, clocking out with longest ski season in state

Loveland Ski Area is closing this Sunday, April 26. According to our media partners the Denver Post, this is their earliest closing day since 1981, not including the pandemic closure in 2020.

Mountains Colorado ski resorts announce closing dates — with many coming early Kaylee Harter

But despite the unusual conditions, skiers and riders reflected on a successful season given the conditions.



Denver7 met snowboarder Chris Knoller at A-Basin this week who was joined by his usual companion, Bear, his 120-pound “little road dog.”

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“We haven't had a closing date this early at this mountain for as long as I can remember, so it's a little upsetting, but it was still a great year," he said.

"One of the best mountains in Colorado,” he added.

Bethany Thorn, who was celebrating her birthday on the slopes said although she was hoping for a couple extra months on the slopes, she understood the need for the early closure.

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“You can't make mother nature do something that doesn't want to do exactly,” she said.

Thorn said the resort was making the best out of the situation that they could.

“No matter what, being able to get out here, get outdoors and get a few runs in," she said. "Like, how much can you really complain being in Denver and so close to all of this?”

That message of looking on the bright side during this unusual season resonated with A-Basin staff, too.

“We're absolutely focusing on the cup being half full this season,” said Shayna Silverman, a spokesperson for the resort.

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She emphasized that a lot goes into deciding the closing date, and it really comes down to safety.

“It's just our time. Mother Nature's deemed it," she said. "Our mountain ops team have done all the checks, and May 3 is going to be our day.”

And a May closure is something Silverman says is not uncommon.

“It's been done a few times before. In the mid and early 2000s, in 1981 we closed in April, so we have had to close early,” she said.

“We ski and ride as long as mother nature allows, and even in a low snowpack year, that philosophy does not change,” she added.

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Even with the challenges brought on by the lack of snowfall, Silverman said there’s a lot to still celebrate.

“We've been open since Oct. 22 and when we close on May 3, that will be 194 days on snow,” she said. “That is super, super impressive that we were able to do that in a historically low snowpack season.”

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“It was an uphill battle with a low snowpack year, I can't deny that," she added. "I don't think that's a shock for anyone, but A-Basin still managed to turn this into a positive and have a great year."

A-Basin will have lift ticket specials and activities leading up to and on closing day.

Loveland’s closing will be celebrated with the Corn Harvest and other events throughout the weekend.