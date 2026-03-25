Colorado ski resorts announce closing dates

After a tough ski season in Colorado, resorts are beginning to announce closing dates — with some coming early.

Ski Cooper in Leadville, for example, said in its closing announcement that lift tickets, lessons and rentals purchased beyond its March 22 closing would be refunded. The ski area called the decision to close "difficult," citing the recent heat wave and "an increasingly thin snow base."

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and we know it’s disappointing," the announcement said. "Please know we did everything we could to extend the season and keep the mountain open for you."

Here's when various ski resorts say they're closing as of March 24. Many of these are "targets," so some dates could still change.

March 19

Cuchara

March 22

Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Ski Cooper

Sunlight Mountain Resort

March 29

Howelsen Hill Ski Area

Monarch Mountain (originally set to close April 12)

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April 5

Telluride

Keystone

Buttermilk

Crested Butte

April 12

Steamboat (about a week earlier than last year)

Snowmass

Aspen Highlands

Beaver Creek

April 19

Aspen Mountain

Vail

Eldora

This list will be updated as additional closures are announced.