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Colorado ski resorts announce closing dates

Some closures come early amid a season of high temperatures and low snowpack
STEAMBOAT WEBCAM MARCH 24.png
Steamboat Ski Resort
Steamboat Ski Resort webcam shows very little natural snow by the end of March.
STEAMBOAT WEBCAM MARCH 24.png
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After a tough ski season in Colorado, resorts are beginning to announce closing dates — with some coming early.

Ski Cooper in Leadville, for example, said in its closing announcement that lift tickets, lessons and rentals purchased beyond its March 22 closing would be refunded. The ski area called the decision to close "difficult," citing the recent heat wave and "an increasingly thin snow base."

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and we know it’s disappointing," the announcement said. "Please know we did everything we could to extend the season and keep the mountain open for you."

Here's when various ski resorts say they're closing as of March 24. Many of these are "targets," so some dates could still change.

March 19
Cuchara

March 22
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Ski Cooper
Sunlight Mountain Resort

March 29
Howelsen Hill Ski Area
Monarch Mountain (originally set to close April 12)

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April 5
Telluride
Keystone
Buttermilk
Crested Butte

April 12
Steamboat (about a week earlier than last year)
Snowmass
Aspen Highlands
Beaver Creek

April 19
Aspen Mountain
Vail
Eldora

This list will be updated as additional closures are announced.