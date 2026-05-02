A-Basin extends ski season after 14 inches of snow

Arapahoe Basin isn't done yet.

Despite having just 7% of its runs open, the Summit County ski area announced Saturday that it was pushing back its closing date to May 10. The resort had previously announced a May 3 closing day.

"After receiving 14 inches of snow over the last week, we’ve decided to do the most A-Basin thing we know how to do: not give up on this thing," the announcement said.

Even with its originally planned closing date, A-Basin was already set to have the longest ski season in the state, but the new date also means it will be the last ski area to close in Colorado. Copper Mountain is set to close Saturday, May 3, after pushing back its April 26 closing date back by a week.

The new A-Basin closing day still comes more than a month ahead of last year's.

A-Basin will be closed Monday through Thursday and will reopen Friday for Sunday for the bonus weekend, according to the announcement.

Lift tickets are $39 through closing day and those with an Ikon or A-Basin pass for next season can also ski now through closing weekend.

Lifts Black Mountain Express and Lenawee Express will be spinning for the new closing weekend; the resort cautioned that no beginner terrain is currently available.