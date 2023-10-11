2 more arrests in deadly shooting of Aurora man who chased off scooter thieves

AURORA, Colo. — Three people have now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 49-Aurora man who chased off scooter thieves in August.

Police in Aurora announced Wednesday that two additional suspects were arrested in the drive-by shooting death of Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo.

Ahmed Mohamed, 18, of Aurora, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of first-degree murder in Aurora Friday. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on the same charges last month.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Investigators said the victim woke up to the sound of two suspects stealing scooters parked in the backyard of his house, which is along the 900 block of Paris Street. Along with his son, he confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters, police said. Araujo and his son then chased them in his pickup.

While details were not yet clear, police said somebody shot at the pickup during the chase, but neither Araujo nor his son were injured.

Once they returned home, however, they noticed a driver go by the front of the house. Somebody in the car fired several rounds into the home, police said. One of the bullets hit Araujo, investigators said, and he was killed.

Denver7 spoke with a friend and neighbor, who described Araujo as a hard-working and humble man. The neighbor did not want to be named for this story.

"He was building his own house — beautiful, big house — and doesn't get to enjoy it," the neighbor said in Spanish.

She said she was home when the shooting happened and could hear Araujo's wife yelling for help.

Police said Mohamed was 17 at the time of the homicide. He was charged as an adult in Arapahoe District Court. The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile. They were both charged with one count each of first and second-degree murder, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal discharge of a firearm.