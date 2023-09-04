Aurora police arrest teen in connection with Aug. 23 drive-by shooting that left father dead

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Aurora's Del Mar Park neighborhood on Aug. 23.

The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crime Homicide Unit announced on Monday morning that its officers had arrested a 16-year-old on Saturday afternoon on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges. He has not been identified because he is a minor, APD said.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Investigators said the victim, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, woke up to the sound of two suspects stealing scooters parked in the backyard of his house, which is along the 900 block of Paris Street. Along with his son, he confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters, police said. Araujo and his son then chased them in his pickup.

While details were not yet clear, police said somebody shot at the pickup during the chase, but neither Araujo nor his son were injured.

Once they returned home however, they noticed a driver go by the front of the house. Somebody in the car fired several rounds into the home, police said. One of the bullets hit Araujo, investigators said, and he was killed.

This case remains under investigation. Police said they are expecting more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can earn up to $2,000 for information.