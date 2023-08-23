Aurora man killed Wednesday morning had chased off scooter thieves before deadly shooting, police say

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man had just chased off scooter thieves from his home on Paris St. before he was killed in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim – who was only identified as a 49-year-old man – was woken up to the sound of two suspects stealing scooters parked in the backyard of their house, according to a news release from the police department.

The man and his son confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters, and chased them in their pickup, police said.

During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup, but both father and son were not injured, according to police.

Once they returned home, however, they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and several rounds were fired into the home. One of the bullets fatally struck the man, investigators said.

The shooting, which happened near the intersection with N. Del Mar Cir. at approximately 4:39 a.m., forced the closure of several streets in the area.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public despite the fact that the suspects have not yet been identified.

The victim's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner at a later time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

