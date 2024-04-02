16-year-old faces murder charge in Aurora double shooting

AURORA, Colo. – A 16-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to a deadly March shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The Adams and Broomfield District Attorney’s Office announced the charge against Xavier Garcia, 16, who faces an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Garcia was arrested several days following a double shooting on March 24 at a rental hall in the 2000 block of N. Tower Road.

The Aurora Police Department said officers arrived on the scene to find a large group of people, including juveniles and discovered the 19-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim later died at a hospital.

A second gunshot victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said the Tower Road venue was rented out for a party when an argument broke out before the double shooting.

Police said more shots were fired outside in the parking lot after people exited the business.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Garcia will next appear in Adams County District Court on April 3.