19-year-old killed, man injured in double shooting at party Saturday night in Aurora

2000 block of N. Tower Road
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 16:39:08-04

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a double shooting Saturday evening that left a 19-year-old dead and a man injured.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a rental hall along the 2000 block of N. Tower Road. When police arrived, they found a large group of people, including juveniles and young adults. A 19-year-old, who was inside the building, had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. He has not been identified yet.

Police found a second victim who also had a gunshot wound. That man's injuries were not life-threatening and he was also transported to the hospital. He has since been released.

Based on the police investigation, officers learned the venue had been rented out for a large party and an argument broke out and escalated, which led to the double shooting, police said. The party-goers went outside the venue and a person fired more shots in the parking lot, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

Aurora police are asking anybody with information about the incident — including video or photo of the altercation — or the suspect or suspects to submit a tip to Aurora Det. Raines at 303-739-6068.

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.

