2 men shot at Aurora business Saturday night

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded at a business Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a business located in the 2000 block of N. Tower Road, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the two men shot were transported to hospital. One man has life-threatening injuries. The second victim's injuries are considered serious.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Details as to the events surrounding the shooting were not released.