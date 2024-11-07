Wyatts Towing restitution checks will be mailed out in the coming days

DENVER — Consumers eligible to get money back from Wyatts Towing as part of a settlement between the company and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office will receive checks soon, the attorney general announced on Thursday.

More than 5,000 consumers identified by Wyatts Towing records are eligible to receive checks. Some will receive one check, while others will get a second in January.

In December 2023, Weiser’s office announced a $1 million settlement with Wyatts Towing after a months-long investigation found that the company had engaged in deceptive business practices, illegally collected money and violated the state’s Towing Bill of Rights, which prohibits tow truck drivers from approving tows.

Watch out coverage on the December 20203 announcement below.

Colorado Attorney General announces $1 million settlement with Wyatts Towing

Of that $1 million settlement, $764,000 was earmarked for restitution payments to consumers.

“Thanks to the settlement we reached with Wyatts Towing, consumers who were harmed by the company’s illegal towing practices will soon get some money back in their pockets. If you are an eligible consumer and receive a check, my message to you is that it is genuine, and you should cash it as soon as possible,” Weiser said in a statement. “Though these checks are not enough to make everyone whole who Wyatts harmed, the restitution we were able to secure is relief for those who were forced to pay illegally collected fees, incurred illegal debt, or endured the hassle of having their vehicle unlawfully towed.”

Last year, Denver7 Investigates extensively looked into Wyatts Towing’s business practices and exposed a complicated web of companies linked to the same ownership and locations as Wyatts Towing that were involved in multiple aspects of the car-towing process.

More information about the checks is available at coag.gov/wyatts.

RELATED



This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7