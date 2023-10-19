Former Wyatts Towing CFO accuses company of violating tax laws, court records show

DENVER — The former chief financial officer for the parent company of Wyatt’s Towing accused the towing giant of violating the law and attempting to prevent him from complying with a subpoena from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, according to court documents from earlier this year.

Robert Plimpton served as CFO for Towing Holdings LLC for just over a year, but claimed he was forced to resign in March. He later filed a whistleblower complaint with the AG’s office.

The company filed a lawsuit in April against Plimpton, alleging that he sent trade secrets and confidential company information to his personal email after his resignation. The lawsuit, along with Plimpton’s response, was first reported by our partners at The Denver Post on Wednesday.

In Plimpton’s response to the lawsuit, he states he approached Towing Holdings CEO Trevor Forbes about “what he reasonably believed to be improper accounting and violations or IRS regulations and code regarding booking for personal expenses as business expenses.” He also reported these issues to others in Towing Holdings’ leadership. Roughly six weeks later, he said he was asked to resign by one of Towing Holdings’ owners, Troy Porras.

Denver7 Investigates reached Plimpton by phone on Wednesday, but he declined to comment, as did Wyatts Towing’s attorney, Jason Dunn.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said it was unable to confirm or comment on anything regarding Plimpton’s case or a whistleblower complaint. However, the AG's office did announce in August that it was investigating Wyatts Towing regarding its adherence to the Towing Bill of Rights, which was passed last year to prevent predatory towing.

Denver7 Investigates has previously reported on towing issues throughout the metro area, including a complicated web of companies, such as Wyatts, with shared ownership that are involved in multiple phases of impounding cars.

