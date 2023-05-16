Watch Now
NewsContact Denver7

Actions

Governor Polis signs bill to study impound fees for crime victims' cars

Law is watered-down version of bill that would have waived impound fees for crime victims
colorado capitol colorado state capitol 2015 ap
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, the gold-covered dome on the state Capitol shines in the late afternoon sun in downtown Denver. Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are not only trying to wrest control of some legislatures from Republicans in the 2018 election, they're also striving to tighten their hold in states where they already have an edge, or where control is split, to pass legislation ranging from gun control, to taxation to health care. In Colorado and New York, Democrats hope to win one more seat in each state senate to gain control of both legislatures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
colorado capitol colorado state capitol 2015 ap
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 19:31:54-04

DENVER —This week, a legislative push to help crime victims pay towing and impound fees was signed into law, but not before most of its provisions were gutted. Now, lawmakers will further study the issue

House Bill 23-1217 would have required tow companies to release crime victims' cars at no charge.

Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Arapahoe County, co-sponsored the measure, which would have set up a fee for every tow and created a fund to pay for crime victim impound fees. Ultimately, the new law only requires the Transportation Legislation Review Committee to study the issue this summer and make legislative recommendations for the next session, which is a signal that the idea will take priority then.

"I think the pushback was from the administration in general," said Froelich, who added there were concerns about implementation and potential costs. "It's semi-back-to-the-drawing board. I mean, we have the initial concept. We have all the parties who have been informed that this is what we want to do. So, we will look at the issue from soup to nuts, go back to the table."

Similar legislation has failed in previous sessions, but Froelich said she is confident the committee will move forward with workable legislation next session.

"It's a standing committee with drafting privileges," she said. "So that means bills come out of that committee, which is what we're hoping for."

Meanwhile, the city of Aurora is studying creating a city-owned impound lot that waives crime fees. Denver already has a city-owned impound lot.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need we can address or have a story idea for our consumer investigates team to pursue, please email us at contact7@denver7.com or call (303) 832-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here. You can also use the form below to request help from Jaclyn Allen and the Contact Denver7 Team.

contact7contactform.png

Need help with a consumer problem? Send it to Jaclyn Allen and the Contact Denver7 team
Use the form below to send us a comment or story idea to the Contact Denver7 Investigates Team. You can also email Contact7@denver7.com or call our newsroom at 303-832-0200.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

Contact Denver7

11:29 AM, Oct 17, 2018